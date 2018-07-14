Perrotta, Carmen, - 83, of Hammonton, passed away Thursday July 12, 2018 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Carmen was born to Vincenzo and Guiseppa (Galofaro) Perrotta in 1934, in Benghazi, Libya; Carmen was 1 of 9 kids. In 1943, During WWII his parents fled Benghazi back to their home in Acate, Sicily where Carmen learned his trade as a tailor and shoemaker. Carmen immigrated to America in 1958 on a work permit; where he worked as a tailor at WB Kessler Clothing Co. After earning his citizenship, he started Perrotta Molded & Orthopedic Shoes in Hammonton. He was the owner and operator for over 30 years until his retirement in 2009. He is predeceased by his wife Phyllis (nee Marinella). He is survived by his 5 children Vincent (Donna), John (Rosa), Carmen, Michelle, Michael Perrotta, his loving grandson, John Perrotta Jr., his sister, Emanuela Perrotta-LaLisa,(Acate,Sicily) and many loving nieces and nephews. Family and Friends are invited to attend his viewing Tuesday July 17th, 2018, from 8:00am 10:45am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00am as St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish-St. Anthony Church Rt.#206 Hammonton. Entombment will be in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton. Please share condolences at: marinellafuneralhome.com
