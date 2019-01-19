Perry-Wilson, Diana Lynn, - 57, of Cunard, WV, died on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, WV. Born November 04, 1961 at Sea Isle City, NJ she was the daughter of Diana Gibson Perry and the late William M. Perry. D.L., as she was affectionately known to her friends, was a graduate of Ocean City High School and attended St. Joseph's Univeristy. She worked for many years in the service industry as a bartender and waitress. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Sea Isle City and attended SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Oak Hill. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her older brother, Billy Perry, Jr. Those left to cherish Diana's memory include her mother; her loving husband, Francis R. Wilson, Jr.; sister-in-law, Lisa Perry; brothers, Kevin Perry (Meg) and Rob Perry (Cheryl); and sister, Jacki Perry Montgomery (Rich). Aunt Diana is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled in Oak Hill and Sea Isle City at a later date. The family requests donations be made to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801 or the Disabled Veterans organization. Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV. A memorial service will be scheduled in Oak Hill and Sea Isle City at a later date.
