Perry-Wilson, Diana Lynn, - 57, of Cunard, WV, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019 in Bowers Hospice House, Beckley, WV. Born November 4, 1961 in Sea Isle City, NJ she was the daughter of Diana Gibson Perry and the late William M. Perry. DL as she was affectionately known to her friends, was a graduate of Ocean City High School and attended St. Joseph's University. She worked for many years in the service industry as a bartender and waitress. She was a member of St. Joseph's R. C. Church in Sea Isle and attended SS Peter and Paul R. C. Church in Oak Hill, WV. In addition to her father she was predeceased by her older brother, Billy Perry, Jr. Those left to cherish Diana's memory include her mother, her loving husband, Francis R. Wilson, Jr., sister-in-law: Lisa Perry, brothers: Kevin (Meg) Perry, Rob (Cheryl) Perry, sister: Jacki (Rich) Perry Montgomery. Aunt DL is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be offered Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11 o'clock from St. Joseph's R. C. Church, 44th Street at Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ where friends may call from 9 until 10:45am. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions are suggested to either Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801, Disabled Veterans organization or Autism Awareness. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
