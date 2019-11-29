Peschko, Lester A., - 50, of Tuckerton, passed away on Monday, November 25th, 2019 at the age of 50. Lester was a great father, husband, son, brother and friend. He was the type of guy to give you the camo shirt off his back and willing to help anyone at any hour of the day. He was a standout athlete and a Pinelands legend. His love for sports led him to coach his beloved Pinelands Pop Warner boys creating some of the best athletes. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting, and taking hunting trips with his Brother and Dad to their cabin in Maine. His dedication and hard work were applied during his career as a Union Ironworker. All that knew him knew he did a lot of amazing things in his short time here. His greatest accomplishment, however, was his girls; loving them, teaching them about life, supporting them, and even with his tough-guy exterior spending hours at cheerleading competitions watching his youngster compete and of course watching them grow into the women they are today. Lester is predeceased by his father Robert "Red Dog" Peschko. Survived by his loving family; mother Maryann, his daughters Lorissa Stambaugh and husband Benjamin and Tiffany Peschko and partner Traci, and their mother Tracey Peschko, sister Chrissy Peschko, brother Robert Peschko Jr., nephews Patrick, Shane and Bobby and niece Jackie as well as his countless adoring friends. A celebration of life will be held Monday, December 2nd from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The Lester Peschko Memorial Scholarship Fund To either Lorissa Peschko, 721 East Ocean Ave, Galloway NJ 08205 or Maryann Peschko, 217 Third Ave Tuckerton NJ 08087.
Most Popular
-
A baby kept on a vegan diet died. His parents have been arrested on a manslaughter charge.
-
St. Joseph's Jada Byers scores record-setting 10 TDs in win
-
Egg Harbor Township school board approves transgender policy
-
Ocean Casino, Hyatt part ways
-
Pleasantville marches to end gun violence after fatal shooting of 10-year-old
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Azamara Seabourn Viking Cunard Disney Special Offers for 2020! 4503 Atlantic Ave. (rear entr…
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.