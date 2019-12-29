Pestridge, Norma Mae, - 93, of Cape May, NJ, formerly of Levittown, PA, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. Born and raised in Riverside NJ, Norma continued to live there while she married and started a family. In 1955, She and her husband Robert relocated to Levittown, PA where they raised their 9 children. Norma was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Levittown II Fire Company. Her delivery of cookies and cupcakes to the Firehouse during the Holidays was always a welcome tradition. Upon Robert's retirement, they moved to Cape May, NJ. While living there Norma became a member of the Lower Township Moose Lodge #1054 and loved being a part of their Christmas parties. Norma was married to the late Robert T. Jr. for 67 years; she is the beloved mother of Robert III (Janis), Leona (John) Wallover, Sharon Suter, Carol Dingley, Patricia (Randel) Hutchinson, James, the late Lawrence, the late William and the late George. She is survived by her 15 devoted grandchildren, 23 loving great-grandchildren and 5 cherished great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial gathering Sat. Jan. 4, 2019 from 12:30 PM until 2 PM at Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13). Bensalem, PA. 19020. Religious Service 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's name may be made to the American Lung Association, www.lung.org or to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

