Pestridge, William, - 66, of Villas, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Riverside, NJ and formerly of Levittown, PA, William has been an area resident for 20 years. He worked as a fork lift operator for Home Depot in Burleigh, and previously at Purex Soap Co. in Bristol, PA for 20 years. William enjoyed star gazing on a clear night, fishing, watching football (especially the Eagles), and gazing the night sky with his telescope. He is preceded in death by his father Robert Thomas Pestridge, Jr., and brothers Lawrence Alfred Pestridge and George Wallace Pestridge. William is survived by his mother, Norma Pestridge, and siblings Robert (Janis) Pestridge, Leona (John) Wallover, Sharon Suter, Carol Dingley, Patricia (Randall) Hutchinson, and James Pestridge. A memorial service for William will be held at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May at 2pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Family and friends may call one hour prior to service from 1pm to 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Penn, c/o Lung Transplant Center, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104, memo "Memorial Donation for William Pestridge". Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
ATLAS CONSTRUCTION ROOFING SIDING All Phases of Construction! Painting, Power washing, Bathr…
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.