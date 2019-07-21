Pestridge, William, - 66, of Villas, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Riverside, NJ and formerly of Levittown, PA, William has been an area resident for 20 years. He worked as a fork lift operator for Home Depot in Burleigh, and previously at Purex Soap Co. in Bristol, PA for 20 years. William enjoyed star gazing on a clear night, fishing, watching football (especially the Eagles), and gazing the night sky with his telescope. He is preceded in death by his father Robert Thomas Pestridge, Jr., and brothers Lawrence Alfred Pestridge and George Wallace Pestridge. William is survived by his mother, Norma Pestridge, and siblings Robert (Janis) Pestridge, Leona (John) Wallover, Sharon Suter, Carol Dingley, Patricia (Randall) Hutchinson, and James Pestridge. A memorial service for William will be held at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May at 2pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Family and friends may call one hour prior to service from 1pm to 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Penn, c/o Lung Transplant Center, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104, memo "Memorial Donation for William Pestridge". Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

