Peterkin, Doris, - 80, of Villas, passed away in her home after an extended illness. Born in Philadelphia, a graduate of West Catholic High School, and formerly of Clifton Heights, PA, she has been a resident of Villas since 1987. Doris was retired but spent many years in retail sales, and most recently enjoyed working with the team at Terry Ivory Jewelry (Stone Harbor, NJ). Doris was a passionate doll collector and was a long -time member and Treasurer of the Jersey Cape Doll and Toy Club where she spent many happy hours with her fellow doll enthusiasts. She was an avid Eagles fan and enjoyed listening to sports radio and watching "the Birds". She also enjoyed traveling, especially taking cruises to the Caribbean with her husband. Doris loved animals, particularly her parakeets (Joey, Petey and Bonnie Blue). Doris is preceded in death by her beloved husband Sydney, her parents John and Ida Martin, her sister Catherine and brother John. She is survived by her daughter Doris and husband Gordon, her son Syd and wife Brenda, and her grandchildren Alexandra and Nicole. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home (3218 Bayshore Rd, N. Cape May NJ). Friends and relatives will be received from 10:30 -11:00 am. Burial services will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery (Cold Spring, NJ). In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter DN501B, 110 Shelter Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences will be received at www.evoyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.