Peterson, Catherine M., - 73, of Villas, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Catherine was born in Philadelphia to the late Elvin Minnich and Regina Lee Pettit Minnich and was an area resident for many years. She was a graduate of Lower Township High School and worked for Jamesway Corporation in North Cape May and also for Snows Canning in Lower Township for 18 years. Catherine is survived by her loving husband, of 26 years, Bruce Peterson, her 4 children John Evanson, Collette Veditz, Regina DeGraw and Jerry Jorgenson, Jr., 6 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, her brother Elvin Minnich and her fur babies Carmella and Dabella. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 6 pm at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, following visitation from 4 pm to 6 pm. Contributions can be made in Catherine's memory to the Animal Humane Society of your choice. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

