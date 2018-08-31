Peterson, Clarence J. "Barney" Jr., - 94, of Mullica, passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 in AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Division. Born in Nesco he was a lifelong area resident. Mr. Peterson was an army veteran of World War II. He was a member of the VFW Post 5043 and the Nesco Fire Company. Mr. Peterson was a carpenter by trade and he owned and operated Peterson and Mattle, Inc. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Kathleen Mary Peterson (Nee Helm); his son Jack Clarence Peterson; his daughter, Deborah Peterson; one sister, Margaret Wescoat; five grandchildren, Chelsey, Megan, Anna, Jack Jr.; Nicholas; two great grandchildren, Nicholas and Madalynn and his two sisters in law, Jane Peterson and Nancy Peterson. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 12:00 pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, where a viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the New Columbia-Nesco United Methodist Church, 3551 Nesco Road, Hammonton, NJ 08037. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
