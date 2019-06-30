Peterson, Elizabeth "Bettie", - 84, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side just short of her 85th birthday. She was born on July 3, 1934 in West Berlin, NJ to the late Joseph and Ellen Geisenhoffer. She attended St. Nicholas School and Egg Harbor City High School. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived by her husband Charles "Joe" Peterson, her three children Cynthia Altus (Gene) of Gates Mills, OH, JoEllen Butler (Michael) of Mays Landing and Mary Ann Pontari (James) of Absecon and her cherished grandchildren Jessica, Patrick, Jillian, Joseph and James and seven great grandchildren. Siblings Anna Giordano and Joseph Geisenhoffer. Predeceased by her sister Mary Verdine. After raising her family, Bettie spent several years as the owner of Harbor Liquor and co-owner of PHA, Inc. along with her husband Joe. Bettie was a Mainland Auxiliary volunteer and loved the slot machines. Her favorite past time later in life besides her family was golf with her life long friends in the Greentree Ladies League but more importantly lunching after. A Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10am at St. Nicholas Church, 526 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City. Entombment will follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Beyond Celiac PO Box 544, Ambler, PA, 19002. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com

