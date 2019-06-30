Peterson, Elizabeth "Bettie", - 84, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side just short of her 85th birthday. She was born on July 3, 1934 in West Berlin, NJ to the late Joseph and Ellen Geisenhoffer. She attended St. Nicholas School and Egg Harbor City High School. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived by her husband Charles "Joe" Peterson, her three children Cynthia Altus (Gene) of Gates Mills, OH, JoEllen Butler (Michael) of Mays Landing and Mary Ann Pontari (James) of Absecon and her cherished grandchildren Jessica, Patrick, Jillian, Joseph and James and seven great grandchildren. Siblings Anna Giordano and Joseph Geisenhoffer. Predeceased by her sister Mary Verdine. After raising her family, Bettie spent several years as the owner of Harbor Liquor and co-owner of PHA, Inc. along with her husband Joe. Bettie was a Mainland Auxiliary volunteer and loved the slot machines. Her favorite past time later in life besides her family was golf with her life long friends in the Greentree Ladies League but more importantly lunching after. A Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10am at St. Nicholas Church, 526 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City. Entombment will follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Beyond Celiac PO Box 544, Ambler, PA, 19002. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Driver killed after car hits utility pole in Galloway Township
-
Mullica police chief gets raise, goes on paid leave and will retire
-
Videos show 2018 DWI arrest of off-duty Lower Township police officer
-
Eldorado buys Caesars in deal valued at $17.3B
-
Residents of this EHT campground may need place to live come fall
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering graduations throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering proms throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
‘My Happy Place’ is a Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Tree Bush Removal, Sprinkler Repa…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.