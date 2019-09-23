Peterson, Evander "Pete", - 92, of Atlantic City, was born April 12, 1927, in Raleigh, NC to Willie Peterson and Rose Hawkins. "Pete", as he was called, passed away September 17, 2019, in Atlantic City. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was employed by Atlanticare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City as a recovery room assistant before his retirement. He is survived by his children, Mae Ellis and Barry Peterson (Debra); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; his former wife, Jean Roberts; daughters-in-law, Ann Dantley, and Joann Ellis; and a host of other family and friends. Pete was predeceased by: wives, Launa and Margaret; and sons, James Dantley, and Robert Ellis. Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, September 28, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9 AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City 'not a 9-casino market,' Golden Nugget owner says
-
Amber Alert issued for missing Bridgeton girl, 5
-
5 charged with identity theft at Atlantic City casino
-
Mother of 5-year-old South Jersey girl apparently abducted in park grieves and waits
-
Florida standoff ends after police shock Atlantic City man while delivering soda
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Thatching, Aeration, seding Mulch, Cuts, Tree …
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.