Peterson, Evander "Pete", - 92, of Atlantic City, was born April 12, 1927, in Raleigh, NC to Willie Peterson and Rose Hawkins. "Pete", as he was called, passed away September 17, 2019, in Atlantic City. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was employed by Atlanticare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City as a recovery room assistant before his retirement. He is survived by his children, Mae Ellis and Barry Peterson (Debra); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; his former wife, Jean Roberts; daughters-in-law, Ann Dantley, and Joann Ellis; and a host of other family and friends. Pete was predeceased by: wives, Launa and Margaret; and sons, James Dantley, and Robert Ellis. Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, September 28, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9 AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

