Peterson, Kathleen "Taffy, Mimi" (nee Helm), - of Nesco, Taffy was born on March 31, 1947, in Philadelphia and passed away on July 21, 2019, at ACMC in Pomona. Taffy worked at ACCC for over 30 years where she made many lasting friendships. Everyone called on Taffy when they needed a prayer to St. Anthony. She happily obliged. She enjoyed shopping, movies, crafts, reading, crossword puzzles, trying out new recipes and camping. And she loved taking pictures. She could blackmail all of us if she wanted to. But most of all, she loved being around her family. Especially her two babies. She was a devoted wife, mother, Mimi, sister, Aunt and friend to many. To us, she was everything. Surviving are her beloved children, Jack and Debbie. Grand-children, Chelsey, Megan, Anna, Jack Jr. and Nick. Great-grandchildren, Nick and Maddie Aber. Also survived by siblings, Alex and Rosalie Helm, Linda Bogart and John, Michelle Kaczorowski and the late John, Patty and Mac McDonald, Jack Helm and Mark Helm. Sisters-in-law Jane, Nancy, and Evelyn Peterson and numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by Lori Peterson, Racheal Grazias, Joanne Gleason, and the entire Rodriguez family. Predeceased by the love of her life, Clarence "Barney" Peterson. Her father, Jack Helm, and her mothers, Kathleen Gallen and Mary Helm, her sister, Rosemary O'Hara. She's now at peace, back in the arms of her honey. Taffy was a giver by nature. That will continue on through the Gift of Life program. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Batsto - Pleasant Mills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hamilton Mall sold to New York company
-
What will the impact of Caesars, Eldorado deal be in Atlantic City?
-
Bystanders rescue child, 3, trapped in hot car outside EHT restaurant
-
Police: Florida dad tossed son in ocean to teach him to swim, did back flips, said he was 'being awesome'
-
One dead after Tuesday crash on Atlantic City Expressway
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.