Peterson, Kathleen "Taffy, Mimi" (nee Helm), - of Nesco, Taffy was born on March 31, 1947, in Philadelphia and passed away on July 21, 2019, at ACMC in Pomona. Taffy worked at ACCC for over 30 years where she made many lasting friendships. Everyone called on Taffy when they needed a prayer to St. Anthony. She happily obliged. She enjoyed shopping, movies, crafts, reading, crossword puzzles, trying out new recipes and camping. And she loved taking pictures. She could blackmail all of us if she wanted to. But most of all, she loved being around her family. Especially her two babies. She was a devoted wife, mother, Mimi, sister, Aunt and friend to many. To us, she was everything. Surviving are her beloved children, Jack and Debbie. Grand-children, Chelsey, Megan, Anna, Jack Jr. and Nick. Great-grandchildren, Nick and Maddie Aber. Also survived by siblings, Alex and Rosalie Helm, Linda Bogart and John, Michelle Kaczorowski and the late John, Patty and Mac McDonald, Jack Helm and Mark Helm. Sisters-in-law Jane, Nancy, and Evelyn Peterson and numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by Lori Peterson, Racheal Grazias, Joanne Gleason, and the entire Rodriguez family. Predeceased by the love of her life, Clarence "Barney" Peterson. Her father, Jack Helm, and her mothers, Kathleen Gallen and Mary Helm, her sister, Rosemary O'Hara. She's now at peace, back in the arms of her honey. Taffy was a giver by nature. That will continue on through the Gift of Life program. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Batsto - Pleasant Mills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

Tags

Load entries