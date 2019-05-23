Peterson, Robert William, - 81, of Newark, DE, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Born May 13, 1937, in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Harry and Grace Peterson. Robert worked as a Diesel Mechanic at 3a Trucking and promoted craft shows. Preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Peterson; he is survived by his second wife, Gladys Peterson; daughters, Amy Jurich (Eric) and Tracy Murphy (Marty); step-sons, Norris Broadwater and Gregory Broadwater; grandchildren, Gerald, Robert, Ryan, and Zachary. A graveside service will be 11:00 am, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Cape May County Veteran's Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Courthouse, NJ 08210. CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
