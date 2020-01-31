Petitt, Daniel A., - 70, of West Creek, NJ passed away at home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born in Atlantic City, NJ he lived in Absecon, NJ before moving to West Creek 13 years ago. Daniel was a US Air Force veteran and worked at the FAA Tech Center at the Atlantic City Airport in Egg Harbor Twp. He enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He is survived by his beloved wife Susan Petitt, children Michael Petitt, Amanda Bohatila and husband Clarence of Galloway, Jarrett Bradshaw and wife Danielle of West Creek, Jannel Oravets and husband David of Manahawkin and Tamra Schmidt and husband Joseph of Little Egg Harbor, sister Kathy Uecker, brother Joseph Petitt and grandchildren C.J., Mya, Caden, Colton and Reise. Viewing will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9pm and Sunday February 2 from 11am to 12noon at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
160 Mathistown Road
Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087
7:00PM-9:00PM
160 Mathistown Road
Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087
11:00AM-12:00PM
160 Mathistown Road
Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087
