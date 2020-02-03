Petkevis - Moesta, Loretta, - 55, of Galloway Township, Loretta was a graduate of Absegami High School 82' and spent the first half of her life in South Jersey. She was a farm girl at heart who loved her horses and dogs. She was a contender locally in the Miss America pageant circuit and held many local titles including Miss New Jersey State Fair. Loretta loved to sing and often won talent competitions with her angelic and powerful voice. She worked at the Sands Casino in Atlantic City during that time. Loretta's later years were spent in Eugene Oregon. For years she helped the local community in her role as the CEO of O.U.R. Federal Credit Union. In this role she worked diligently while personally securing state and federal grants to support many programs to help the local residents of Eugene. She loved and believed in the local community and designed many programs to help families gain financial stability and realize the dream of home ownership. She once approved a loan for a member who had no collateral of financial value but rather took the members prized childhood teddy bear in as collateral for the loan. For the full term of the loan the teddy bear sat in Loretta's office until the loan was repaid in full. Loretta joins her Father Edward Petkevis in Heaven where I am sure the two of them are fishing and haggling with the angels at St. Peter's Flea Market. Loretta's memory with live on through her surviving family. She leaves behind her daughter Samantha, who was Loretta's miracle baby as she was told she could never have children. She also leaves behind her mother Catherine, her brothers Edward and Raymond, and her sisters Alice and Carol and her husband Chris of 30 years. A service to remember Loretta will be held 2/2/20 at Gourmet Italian Cuisine in Galloway Township from 1pm to 4pm.
