Petrella, Andrew Gaetano, Jr., - 24, of Corbin City, died unexpectedly on September 9, 2018. Andrew was born on July 11, 1994 and was raised in Tuckahoe, NJ. Andrew was a complete smartass, with a witty sense of humor, and always had a smile on his face...especially when he was "doing hoodrat stuff with his friends." Andrew also enjoyed riding dirtbikes, bridge jumping into the Tuckahoe River, going to concerts, working on his trucks, and spending time with his family. Andrew attended Compact and was a graduate of Ocean City High School, class of 2012. He also worked at various jobs within the community. Andrew lived everyday the way that he wanted to and could put a smile on anyone's face. Andrew is survived by his father Andrew G. Petrella Sr. and his mother, Susan J. Hauck. Andrew is also survived by his sister, Alissa M. Petrella, their family dog Cooper, his paternal grandparents Andy and Darlene Petrella, and maternal grandparents Thomas Hauck Jr. and Dorothy Frazer, as well as an abundance of Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins who love him dearly. Andrew is predeceased by his Uncle Lance Petrella and his Uncle Kyle Hauck. A viewing for Andrew will be held Friday, September 14, 2018 from 7-9PM at Langley Loveland Funeral Home, 2315 Rt 50, Tuckahoe; services will be privately held. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
