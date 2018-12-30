Petrilli, Francis, - 93, of Somers Point, NJ passed away peacefully on December 26, 2018. He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 yrs, RoseMarie, his loving daughter Carla Linder and son-in-law John Linder and his granddaughter Isabella Linder(grandpop's sweetheart) and his brother Dominic Petrilli. He is predeceased by his parents Loreto and Josephine Petrilli, sisters Edith Chirico, Marie Tosto and Angeline Thompson, a brother Robert Petrilli and niece Tina Thompson. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Francis is a Veteran of WW II ,Navy. He was an avid reader, lover of the arts and movie buff. He was a great man! At the request of Francis, services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes.
