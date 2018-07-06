Petro, John G. Jr, - 82, of Ohio, NY, formerly of Snyder Road, died on July 1, 2018 at Home Life at Folts, Herkimer, NY. Mr. Petro was born on September 19, 1935 in Luzerne, PA, a son of the late John and Thelma (Kohler) Petro. He graduated from Delhaas High School in Bristol, PA. On May 2, 1959, he was united in marriage with the former Janet M. Bright in Levittown, PA. For the majority of his working career, John was employed as a structural steel draftsman for various firms in New Jersey. The couple moved to the Town of Ohio in 2014 and John had resided at Home Life at Folts for the past year. He was a 4-H Leader and enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, and the outdoors. Mr. Petro was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Absecon Saltwater Sportsmen Club in New Jersey. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Janet; two daughters, Jill Petro (Jeff) of the Town of Ohio and Jane Petro of Williamsburg, VA; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a sister, Marian Andriotti; and a brother, Art Petro. A memorial service will be held at the Ohio United Methodist Church, on Thursday, July 19th at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Don Kane officiating. Inurnment will follow in German Settlement Cemetery in Ohio. There are no calling hours and arrangements are under the direction of Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, NY. Online tributes at: www.autenrithfuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.