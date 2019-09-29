Petrunis, Ruth (Nee Schell), - 96, of Sewell, NJ, and formerly of Somers Point and Pittsgrove Twp., passed away Friday evening, September 27, 2019 at Cardinal Village where she has resided for the past 14 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years; John J. Petrunis Sr. She was the daughter of the late William and Mary Jenkins Schell, born June 21, 1923 in Old Forge, PA and was the last remaining of 12 siblings. She always supported her children's activities including little league, scouting, dance and music lessons. She and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada spending many summers in Nova Scotia. She was a loyal and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is survived by two sons, John Petrunis Jr.(Linda) of Cherry Hill, Richard Petrunis (Liz) of Mays Landing and two daughters, Mary Petrunis of Somers Point and Patricia Barbieri (Richard) of Jenkintown, PA, grandchildren, Joseph Petrunis, David Petrunis, Greg Petrunis (Kris), Jeff Barbieri (Caroline), Amy Heise (Brad), Ryan Barbieri (Meg), Evan Petrunis, John Petrunis and great grandchildren, Alisha, Carter, Tristen, Jack and Luke, sister-in-law Dot Schell of Bridgeton, several nieces, nephews and friends; close family friend Beth Dean and Caroline Kane, her loyal friend and "Partner in Crime" buddy, from Cardinal Village. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Wednesday morning, October 2nd at 11:00 o'clock with Rev. Dave Bailey officiating. The interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bridgeton. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday morning between 10 and 11. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ranch Hope, 45 Sawmill Road Alloway, NJ 08001. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton.
