Petruzzi, Michael "Mike" Peter, - 88, formerly of Mays Landing passed away on 7/3/2020. Michael was born in Hazelton, Pa on 6/29/1932 and at a young age moved to Hammonton, NJ. Michael was a graduate of St Joseph's high school in 1950 before enlisting in the United States Air Force. Michael quickly became a Staff Sgt and served from 1951 to 1955, where he received many awards before being Honorably Discharged. Michael went on to serve the United States Post Office where he became Post Master before retiring in 1997. Michael is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Concetta (Mamie) Petruzzi, Sister Philomena Monzo of Hammonton, Brother Thomas Petruzzi of Washington State, and Brother Ronald Benedetto of Hammonton. Michael is survived by his loving companion Constance where they enjoyed the simple things in life. Sons, Michael (Mick) of Egg Harbor Township, Joseph (Carolyn) of Dorothy, Robert (Terry) of Elm, David (Rhonda) of Mays Landing and Constance Waszen-Giorno (Nick) of Richland who was like a daughter to him. In addition, Michael was blessed with 12 Grandchildren and 10 Great- Grandchildren. The Family would like to Thank, Holy Redeemer Hospice for their caring and compassion not just Michael but to the entire family. A special Thank you to Michael's home Health Aide "Ernest" who Michael said, "was like a son to him"! In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Michael's favorite charity, St Jude's Children's Hospital. At Michael's request funeral services will be private and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
