Pettit, Thomas Edward, - formerly of Estell Manor, NJ, and a 1964 graduate of Oakcrest High School, passed away peacefully, with family by his side, after fighting a lengthy illness. Tom proudly served as an NJ State Trooper for 25 1/2 years he was a member of the 79th State Police Class which graduated on October 17, 1969. He was a sergeant when he retired. Tom was an accomplished trooper and well respected amongst his peers. Through the years, Tom was an avid fisherman, had a distinct fondness of the water and boating. He was an employee of Pacemaker Yacht before becoming a state trooper. He also enjoyed hunting. He had the talent to work with wood in different capacities, and his carpentry skills were honed to a fine point. His love for the outdoors shined through in his ability to maintain his property to a gardener's delights. To know him was to love him and he was accepted as he was! Simple put He Loved Life! His true love was his family, always in his heart! He is predeceased by his mother and father, Elizabeth "Betty" and Thomas Pettit, and niece Stacy Allen. Survived by Betsy Pettit and three siblings: Barbara Hamilton, Denise and (Samuel) Boney, Daniel & (Lisa) Pettit, and his children Sherri Martin, Shawn Pettit, Tommy Pettit, and Anthony Richardson. He is also survived by his granddaughter Rachael & (Vincent) Hamburg, a grandson, Matthew, many loving nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Thomas E. Pettit will be held at a later date.

