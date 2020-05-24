Pettitt, Thomas Edward, - 74, of Buckhannon, WV, passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving companion Nanette Rae Corley on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at their farm, Whispering Jasmine Acres in Upshur County, WV. Thomas was born on September 24, 1945 at Providence Hospital in Washington, DC to Thomas Leroy and Elizabeth Ann Devine Pettit, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death are one niece and his bulldog, Jasmine and cats, Thomasina and Smokie. In addition to his companion, he is survived by three sons, Thomas Pettit, Jr. and his son, Matthew, Anthony and Shawn Pettit; one daughter; one granddaughter, Rachel and husband and their three children; one step son; three step daughters; three step grandsons; two step granddaughters; one brother; two sisters, one niece and 5 nephews. Thomas attended St. Nicholas Elementary School in Atlantic City, NJ. He graduated from Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, NJ on June 14, 1963. He graduated from New Jersey State Trooper Academy West Trenton at 1:30 in the afternoon on Friday, October 17, 1969. He was a part of the 79th Class. He then remained a State Trooper until he retired on July 1, 1995 with 25 1/2 years of service as a Sargent of State Troopers. Upon retirement during his travels to WV on July 4th, 2009, he met his companion Nanette Rae Corley, who he referred to as "Nan". On his farm he rescued dogs, cats, chickens and a ground hogs. Dogs names were Squatchie, Tacoma, Little Sugar, Mollie, Paris, Little Girl, Little Boy Blue, Cats names were Tigger and Little Man and Grownie the ground hog. Thomas attended the Gould Christian Church. Friends will be received Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 11 AM Wednesday at the funeral home with the Pastor Jamie Andrews officiating. Burial will follow at their farm Whispering Jasmine Acres in Buckhannon. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.polingstclair.com. Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
