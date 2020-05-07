Pettus, Annette L., - 63, of Bellmawr, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Annette came into the world January 29, 1957. She was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Catherine Y. Pettus and Willard Derry, Sr. She attended the Atlantic City Public Schools and was a graduate of Atlantic City High School. After high school, Annette attended the Atlantic Cape Community College. Annette was a faithful and loyal member of the Solid Rock Family located in Camden, New Jersey, serving under the leadership of Pastor Amir Khan. She was very active in the Word of the Lord. Annette was liked and loved by her family and friends. She worked as a dealer at Trump Plaza for many years. Annette was preceded in death by: her mother, Catherine Y. Pettus; twin sister, Lynnette A. Pettus; brother, Kevin N. Pettus and grandmother, Catherine B. Pettus-Turner. She is survived by: her father, Willard Derry, Sr.; sisters: Darlene Pettus, Camille Pettus, Cassandra Pettus-Torian, Denise Pettus, Keturah Pettus-McDaniel, Lois Cash and Jasmine Derry; brothers, Gary Pettus, Claude Pettus, John Pettus, Darryl Pettus, Cornell Pettus, Willard F. Derry Jr, Peter Derry and Aaron Derry; a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other family members and friends. Annette has left a big void in all our hearts, she will surely be missed but not forgotten. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, A memorial service for Annette will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, New Jersey, where condolences maybe left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
