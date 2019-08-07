Pettus, Howard O., " Baby Brother", Lil' Howie, "Capone", "Pone Jones", - 43, of Atlantic City, passed away in his sleep at home. Howie attended St. Nicholas and A C Public School systems. Howard worked for Borgota Casino Gypsy Bar as a bar porter, McCormick & Schmick's as a cook and lastly for Stockton A C Campus as a maintenance supervisor. Howard leaves to mourn his memory one son, Damour, companion Olympia Tsiprailidis, parents Howard and Ramona Williams, Deborah and Denane Parker, brothers Tyrell Williams and De"Mon Hicks, sisters Leilia and Dani and Whitney Pettus, maternal grandmother Gertrude R. Pettus, uncles Boyd and Robbie Pettus, aunts Lisa Pettus and Leigh Dafejimue. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 08, 2019 at 9AM, followed by Janazah services at 10AM, at The All Wars Memorial Building 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Burial at Seaside Cemetery in Marmora, NJ. Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ. (609) 383-9994

