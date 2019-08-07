Pettus, Howard O., " Baby Brother", Lil' Howie, "Capone", "Pone Jones", - 43, of Atlantic City, passed away in his sleep at home. Howie attended St. Nicholas and A C Public School systems. Howard worked for Borgota Casino Gypsy Bar as a bar porter, McCormick & Schmick's as a cook and lastly for Stockton A C Campus as a maintenance supervisor. Howard leaves to mourn his memory one son, Damour, companion Olympia Tsiprailidis, parents Howard and Ramona Williams, Deborah and Denane Parker, brothers Tyrell Williams and De"Mon Hicks, sisters Leilia and Dani and Whitney Pettus, maternal grandmother Gertrude R. Pettus, uncles Boyd and Robbie Pettus, aunts Lisa Pettus and Leigh Dafejimue. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 08, 2019 at 9AM, followed by Janazah services at 10AM, at The All Wars Memorial Building 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Burial at Seaside Cemetery in Marmora, NJ. Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ. (609) 383-9994
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Ocean City using trained raptors to deter hostile seagulls from Boardwalk
-
Water company says Atlantic City mayor helped beach bar fill pool, wants bill paid now
-
Atlantic City property-tax spike a big surprise
-
Pedestrian struck, killed Saturday night in Galloway Township
-
Closing companies continues to be the norm in A.C. fire department
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer and d…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.