PETTUS , MARY H., - of Atlantic City, Mary was born in Strait West Virginia then raised in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She attended Atlantic City High School then went onto college and studied Psychology. She worked well over 10 years at Holy Redeemer Agency. She will be deeply missed by her surviving husband Antony Pettus and daughter Lisa Parker, her sister Joyce Spencer and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and goddaughter Sheryl King and godson Brian Coleman. She is predeceased by her parents Angie Williams and Edward Elmore, her grandson, brothers, sister and brother in laws, and a good friend "King Fish". Services Tuesday December 4, 2018 viewing from 10am-12pm. Serenity Funeral Home, 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, New Jersey. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery Harding Highway, Mayslanding, New Jersey 08330. Professional services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home. (609)383-9994.
