Petty, Margaret Ann, - 72, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ quietly passed away on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Margaret was born in Atlantic City, NJ, grew up in Brigantine, NJ and lived in Egg Harbor Township for more than 40 years. She is preceded in death by her parents Eileen (Plummer) and John Doring Sr. and is survived by her husband Richard Dutton, her son Derek Michel, daughter-in-law Lisa Michel, her sister Elaine Gaughan (Mark), brothers John Doring Jr. (Angela) and James Doring (Rose), her nieces Darlene, Nicole, Marley and nephews John (Amanda), James and Hunter. Maggie, as she was known, graduated from Atlantic City High School, worked at the Dennis Hotel in Atlantic City in her youth and retired from Atlantic City Electric Company. Maggie had many adored pets over the years including dogs, cats and a parrot; loved orchids, gardening and was an avid Philadelphia Flyers fan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203 on Thursday January 30th, 2020. Visitation at 7:00 pm and a service following at 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Humane Society of Atlantic County 1401 Absecon Blvd. Atlantic City, NJ 08401 would be appreciated. To share your fondest memory of Maggie please visit www.keatesplum.com "You made a first-class fool out of me But I'm as blind as a fool can be You stole my heart, but I love you anyway" - Rod Stewart

