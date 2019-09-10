Petuskey, Joseph F., III, - of Pomona, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 5th, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. A constant vigil was maintained by his family and our friends, Sean, Kat, Bonnie, Terry, and Jim Doyle, Justin, Juliet, and too many other friends to list, so Joe would never be alone. Music, laughter, and many "Joe stories" filled his room during his last days and hours. Joe was talented at the drums and keyboard, and an excellent self-taught guitar player. Joe loved children, especially his nephews, Ryder and Luke, and his niece, Fiona. Animals gravitated toward Joe; his pets Tai, Max, Billy Jean, Bella, and even Bonnie's cats were especially dear to his heart. He loved hanging out with his friends during their many road trips, movie nights with DMM, Quizzos, and board game nights. Joe graduated Absegami high school and received a full scholarship to Stockton College. He worked many years as a math tutor at Kumon. He was also employed by the Mahogany Company of Mays Landing, Bayview Bearings, and World Class Flowers in EHC. He also volunteered his time as a hotline crisis counselor for youth. Joe was predeceased by his grandparents, Beverly and John Thompson, Joseph and Agnes Petuskey, and his uncle, Bill Petuskey. He is survived by, his parents, Joe and Carol Petuskey, brother, John (Chelsea), nephew Ryder, his uncle, Mike (Barbara), aunts, Elizabeth, Karen, Mary Ellen (Bill), cousins, Christina, Billy, Jillian, and Jenna, and the new additions, Fiona and Luke. A gathering of remembrance will be held on September 13th at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing from 10 AM 12 Noon, where a service will be held at 12 Noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Atlantic County Humane Society. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Most Popular
-
After pedestrian death, EHT residents frustrated with pike lighting
-
Atlantic City is getting a supermarket. Can the resort keep it?
-
'Celebrate America Parade' coming to Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday
-
UPDATE: Second power outage resolved in Cape May County
-
State finds Pleasantville schools' half-days too short
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.