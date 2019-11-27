Pew, Herbert Lee, - 63, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. "Herbie", as he was affectionately known was born on June 11, 1956, to Geraldine M. and William T. Pew. He attended Atlantic City Public Schools, and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1974. "Herbie" had a passion for "cooking" and he worked for several local Restaurants in Atlantic City as their "Head chef". "Herbie" was also a strong advocate for the Alcoholic Anonymous Program. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters Betty Pew-Jones and Elsie Allen. Herbie leaves to cherish his memory ; children Hert, Jr. and Tara, brother William T. Pew, nieces Scherri Morris, Sherelle Jenkins, Dani Jones, Dana and A'Ja Powell, nephew Freddie Jones, beloved cousin Edith O'Neal and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, godchildren and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM, at Serenity Funeral Home on Friday, November 29, 2019,414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, New Jersey.
