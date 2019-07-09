PFEFFER, MARK, - 3/2/1955 7/1/2019 If you ever find yourself in Sebastian, Florida, stop inside some of the local bars. You're likely to hear requests for what has become a favorite song in the area. The song, "Franklinville", is sung by a former South Jersey resident, but it was written by Mark Pfeffer. If you have been to the University of Pennsylvania and seen Mask and Wig perform over the last 40 years, you've probably seen the group perform their signature song, "Tuition"-a piece written by Mark Pfeffer in the mid 70's. In the more than four decades since it was written, it has never been surpassed in its creativity, humor, or staging. If you have lived in the Atlantic County area and seen any of the Law Day Shows from 1980 to 1989, you know that the performances could not have come together without Mark. You have seen his shows and marveled at them. He co-directed, co-produced, and performed in these shows, which raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities. Mark wrote hundreds of songs, skits, and other comedy pieces over his lifetime. During college, he performed at Penn with Mask and Wig (being awarded the Producer's Award), Quadramics, and Penn Players. He was instrumental in organizing the Penn All Star Revue, and his performances were always highlights of those shows. After college, he performed with the comedy group Mixed Nuts around the country. His last eight years were spent in part writing the score for a musical. For many years, Mark played in his rock band-Hearsay--always mixing in his own songs, which became fan and band favorites. Mark would tell you that his favorite theatrical role was in the play entitled The Trial of Abraham, which allowed Mark to convey his views on religion, philosophy, hypocrisy, parenthood, and children. He loved the play, and he performed the lead role with all the passion he had. People who saw Mark at courthouses around the state over the past 30-plus years knew they were seeing one of the premier attorneys in the state. He was a passionate and skilled advocate, and he earned the recognition and admiration of his peers, who awarded him the Rimm Award (Best Young Attorney Award) as well as the McAllister Award (Lifetime Achievement Award), the latter of which will be formally presented in early 2020. He was loved by everyone in the court system and respected for his integrity, honesty, courtesy, and trial skills. He mentored many young lawyers and coached several high school Mock Trial teams in Atlantic County. Mark spent his entire legal career with GMS Law. It should be said that whatever Mark did for people throughout his life, he did quietly. Mark was an excellent golfer-probably the best area golfer never to make a hole in one. Above all else, his greatest love was his family. His first and last thoughts were always of them, and they were with him as he passed away. Over the past weeks, Mark was visited by many old friends from childhood, college, and his professional career. He felt blessed to have this opportunity, and he greatly appreciated all who visited or sent videos, cards, and other messages to him. Mark is predeceased by his parents Harold and Barbara, his brother Michael, and his mother in law Marguerite. He is survived by his best friend Donna, their daughters Jessie and Mara, and Mara's two pups who he lovingly referred to as his "granddoggers". In the performing arts, it's always the goal to leave the stage with the audience wanting more. Mark certainly did that. His show will go on over the years to come through his songs, his daughters, his legal legacy, and in the memories of his many admirers and friends. A memorial service is being planned. Donations in Mark's memory may be made to earthjustice.org or secure.ucsusa.org
Most Popular
-
Police: Falling tree branch killed girl, 3, at South Jersey campground
-
A child touched an electrified railing at a Maryland resort. The family's life has been upended.
-
18-year-old Atlantic City woman fatally shot
-
Six charged in alleged drug ring in Atlantic City
-
'Jersey Shore' cast coming to Atlantic City this weekend
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.