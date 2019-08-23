Pfeffer, Miriam "Mickey" (Geller), - 87, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on August 20, 2019. Born on April 26, 1932 in New York City, NY, Miriam was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Aunt. She married the boy next door, Murray Pfeffer on May 31, 1959 and moved to Fort Hood, Texas with her husband who was serving in the United States Army. They had two children and were married for 55 years. They returned to live in the Bronx in 1968 when Murray retired from the Army and later moved to Nutley, NJ in 1972 with their children to give them a better life. Miriam had many jobs over the years with Avon and bookkeeping at Flexxon Industries and the Star Ledger Newspaper but the "job" she loved the most was when she retired and moved to Egg Harbor Township to help care for her twin grandchildren. She loved tennis and bowling in her youth and later was a Shore Mall Walker for many years. Miriam was predeceased by her husband, Murray, her parents Rose and Samuel Geller and her sister and 4 brothers. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Sherry Soltis (husband Denis); her son, Jeffrey Pfeffer (wife Nancy) and her four beautiful grandchildren, Chelsey Soltis, Dylan Soltis, Lindsey Pfeffer and Lexi Pfeffer; her nieces Jacklyn O'Neill, Randee Phillips and Lauren Cohen and Jennifer O'Neill Breen (Derek) and their amazing daughters Tara and Emma; the Geller, Kurland, Laufman and Fidler families and many great nieces and nephews. "Aunt Mickey" as she was affectionately called will always be lovingly remembered. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association @act.alz.org. Memorial Service will be private. The family would like to thank all the caregivers who cared for Miriam in the last years of her life! Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
