Pfeffer, Richard John, Sr., - 52, of Brigantine, passed away at home on Saturday, September 21st. Born October 26th, 1966 in Perth Amboy, NJ, he was a long-time resident of Absecon Island and loved his shore community. Richie attended Atlantic City High School but liked to say he graduated the "School of Hard Knocks" Richie was the proud owner-operator of RNR Custom Painting. A skilled craftsman he enjoyed working with and paying back the kindness of others. Richie's favorite times were the ones he spent with his family sharing his love of the beach and ocean. Many remember when "Dickie Cool" shot the Ventnor pier to win the local surfing title. He filled the world with beautiful pictures of sunsets over the water while his son Liam discovered ocean wonders in the background. Richie was excited and looking forward to the birth of his first grandchild by his beloved daughter Rachael. Richie is survived by his loving fiancé Lauren Pierson and their son Liam, His children Richard John Jr., Rachael and Nicholas by his first wife Sandy and his beloved sisters Sara Evans and Kristine Pfeffer and brother Ryan Pfeffer and brother in law Joe Evans. Richie touched many people throughout his life. Through his own struggles, Richie had a spiritual awakening and grew ever more compassionate and considerate of the struggles of others. A truly wonderful partner, parent, and friend that will be missed by all. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 26th from 2-4 pm, followed by a service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

