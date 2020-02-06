Pfeiffer, Ronald Charles, - 88, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on Feb 3rd. He is survived by Joyce, his wife of 62 years, Children Elizabeth and David as well as 3 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. Ronald was a strong, hard-working and devoted family man. He spent his life giving to others and was loved by everyone fortunate enough to know him. A memorial service will be held at the Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ on Monday, February 10th at 1 pm, where a gathering will be held at Noon till the time of service. Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com

