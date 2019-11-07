Pham, Hung Minh, - 55, passed away surrounded by love in his home at Egg Harbor Township on Monday, November 4, 2019. Born in Vietnam, Hung owned a very busy shoe store in Saigon up until the Pham family moved to the United States in 1990. For 25 years, Hung worked in several Atlantic City casinos as a cook, most notably at Caesars Hotel & Casino. He was beloved and highly regarded by his co-workers for his dedication to his work and playful personality. Hung enjoyed spending time with his beautiful wife, Kim, and his loving children, Michael and Sally. He was a cheerful person who celebrated his love for food with his family. He was infamous for going "All In" at family party poker games. He was a compassionate and generous man and was always in high spirits. He turned any rainy day, bright and sunny. He is survived by his wife Kim Nhan, son Hung (Michael) Pham Jr, and daughter Sally Pham Belli. He will always be remembered as a bubbly and nurturing father-in-law to Robert Belli and Krizelle Garde. Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 5 pm to 9 pm, at The Godfrey Funeral Home located at 4008 English Creek Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. A Buddhist ceremony to celebrate Hung, will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 9 am to 11 am, at The Godfrey Funeral Home, followed by cremation at Laurel Memorial Crematory.
