Pharo, Agnes Marie, - 82, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Born on January 24, 1937 in Upper Darby, PA, Agnes moved to West Creek, NJ in 1951 and then settled in Little Egg Harbor, NJ in 1994. Agnes worked in the cafeteria at Pinelands Regional High School from 1979-2005 as well as Bass River State Forest as a Toll Collector from 1995-2005. She was a member of the Tuckerton First United Methodist Church, the Joy Group at her church and the United Methodist women. She loved reading, crocheting and church activities. Agnes was predeceased by her husband Wilson Pharo Sr., brothers Charles McGoldrick and William McGoldrick and sister Margaret Wells. She is survived by her loving children Wilson Pharo Jr (Patricia) of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Peter Pharo Sr. (Deborah) of Tuckerton, NJ, Karen Kelly (James) of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Sherry Pharo-Franzoni (Scott) of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Sharon Bailey of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Gloria Chapman of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Brenda Lyons (Jason) of Sicklerville, NJ and Denise Pharo of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, brother Ray McGoldrick of Orlando, FL, Grandchildren Christine, Owen, Christopher, Megan, Dawn, Pete, Trish, Christa, Adam, Amber, Shannon, Joseph, Leah, Matt, Gregory, Callista and Bella, great-grandchildren Gabriel, Xavier, Amari, Patrick, Emily, Paul & Tristan , Alexis, Mercedez, Travis, Trinity, Kylie, Logan, Layton, Lucian, Aubrey, Camrinn, Connor, Cuinn, Cora, Kiera, Jade, Owen, Preston, Jameson, Giana, Matthew, Leona and Jacqueline and great-great-grandchildren Phoenix, Bidziil and Rosalie. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm with a Service at 8:45 pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. For condolences go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
A baby kept on a vegan diet died. His parents have been arrested on a manslaughter charge.
-
St. Joseph's Jada Byers scores record-setting 10 TDs in win
-
10-year-old dies from gunshot wounds at Pleasantville football game
-
Pleasantville marches to end gun violence after fatal shooting of 10-year-old
-
Pleasantville man charged in deadly shooting to stay in jail until trial
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
Maximize Your Investment With A Certified Property Manager We Make it Easy to be a Landlord!…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.