Pharo, Dorothy E., - 88, of West Creek, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Mystic Meadows Rehab. & Nursing Center, Little Egg Harbor. She was born in Camden, N.J., and was a lifelong resident of West Creek, N.J. Dorothy was a member or Church of the Holy Spirit Episcopal, Tuckerton. Family and friends may gather Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 5-7 PM, with a Memorial Service at 7 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Enoch Pharo in 2009, son Thomas Pharo, and daughter Beverly Pharo. She is survived by her sons David Pharo, of Terre Haute, IN., John Pharo, and Scott Pharo, both of West Creek, N.J., daughter Melanie Ray, of Egg Harbor City, N.J., sister Evelyn Brown, of Parkertown, N.J., nine grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
