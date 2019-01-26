Pharo, Roxanna M., - 82, of Whiting, NJ and a longtime resident of Tuckerton passed away January 23, 2019 at Royal Suites in Galloway. Roxie was born in Barnegat and was predeceased by her husband Louis, her sons Louie and Dennis and is survived by her son Douglas "Perry" Pharo (Debbie) of Lower Bank, her granddaughter Stephanie, her special niece Sally Pharo Bourguignon of New Gretna and several nephews. Graveside services will be held in the spring at Barnegat Memorial Cemetery and entrusted to her friend Brian L. Maxwell NJ Lic# 3834 with DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory 141 E. Orange St. Lancaster PA 17602 in conjunction with Lowenstein Saraceno Funeral Home Galloway NJ. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com. (717)394-4097
