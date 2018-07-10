Phillips, Christopher A. "Chris", - 64, of Vineland, passed away on Tuesday evening July 3, 2018 in the Presbyterian Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa after an extended illness. Chris was born in Elmer and raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Sadie (Profeta) & Paul J. Peterson. Before retiring due to his health in 2010, Chris was employed by the State of N.J. as a plumbing teacher at the Southern State Correctional Facility, Delmont, NJ. He was previously employed for several years as a plumber at the Vineland Developmental Center. Chris enjoyed working in his yard, hunting, boating & especially cooking. He is survived by his wife; Anna M. (Huston) & loving dog Max, Brothers; Paul & wife Patti Peterson & their children Paul & Joanna, Keith Peterson & his son Keith, Step daughter; Megan & husband Bill Young, Step sons; Andrew & Jason Wells, 7 grandchildren Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday July 12, 2018 from 9:00-10:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in the Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com

