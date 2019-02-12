Phillips, Fred, - of Boynton Beach, FL, born on May 28, 1924 to Ida & Louis Phillips. Predeceased by brother Sonny, sister Eve and his beloved wife of 57 years, Lois (nee Kurtz). Fred owned and operated Phillips Iron & Supply for over 40 years and proudly served in the Navy during WWII. Fred was a lifetime resident of St. Cloud, MN and in later years spent time in Boynton Beach, Florida. He is survived by his sister Shirley Botwinick and loving nieces & nephews. Donations can be made to The American Friends of Magen David Adom www.afmda.org or The American Heart Association www.heart.org. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Tuesday 11:00 AM at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Shiva will be observed at the home of Amy Lowenstein in Margate on Tuesday & Wednesday. Minyon services 5:30 pm each day. www.levinefuneral.com

Tags

Load entries