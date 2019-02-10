Phillips, Fred, - of Boynton Beach, FL, born on May 28, 1924 to Ida & Louis Phillips. Predeceased by brother Sonny, sister Eve and his beloved wife of 57 years, Lois (nee Kurtz). Fred owned and operated Phillips Iron & Supply for over 40 years and proudly served in the Navy during WWII. Fred was a lifetime resident of St. Cloud, MN and in later years spent time in Boynton Beach, Florida. He is survived by his sister Shirley Botwinick and loving nieces & nephews. Donations can be made to The American Friends of Magen David Adom www.afmda.org or The American Heart Association www.heart.org. Shiva will be observed at the home of Amy Lowenstein in Margate on Tuesday & Wednesday. Minyon services 5:30pm each day. www.levinefuneral.com
