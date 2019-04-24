Phillips, Howard B., - 87, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ formerly of Springfield, PA passed away on April 22nd at home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Patricia (nee Irons) four children Jeffrey (Leanne), Gregory (Tracy), Howard (Karen), Patricia Starzecky (Patrick) and seven grandchildren Meghan Ericksen (Chris), Ty and Ian Phillips; Katie Phillips; Lauren, Abigail and Jennifer Starzecky; his sister-in-law Ruthe I. Ziesel and nieces and nephews. Howard graduated from Frankford High School and the University of Pennsylvania. He served in the U. S. Navy for three years and in the Naval Reserve for 22 years retiring as a Commander. He worked for the DuPont Company for 33 years. He was a Boy Scout Leader and a member of the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He served for many years as an Elder and Clerk of Session in the First Presbyterian Church of Springfield, and in recent years in the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City. His memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City at 7th and Wesley Avenue in Ocean City, NJ on Saturday, April 27 at 11 o'clock. Friends may call at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 701 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226, First Presbyterian Church of Springfield, 356 Summit Road, Springfield, PA 19064, or Holy Redeemer Home Care & Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road Suite 501, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
