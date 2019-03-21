PHILLIPS, JERRY, - 88, of Mays Landing, passed away on March 17, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Genaro Phillips was born in Atlantic City on June 12, 1930. Throughout his life Jerry provided family and friends a model for a life well-lived. Jerry married his wife Marie on April 21, 1951. Together, they knew how to bring people together- whether it was gathering at their house, epic ski trips for bus-loads of people, or more intimate vacations for immediate family. Jerry was loving, kind, generous, and most of all, he knew how to enjoy life. Jerry is survived by his children and their spouses: Anthony and Debbie, Lawrence and Wendy, Genero, Jr. and Lesa, David and Lynn, and Lisa Marie Phillips Goldschein and Neil; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Genero J "Jerry" Phillips 10AM Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Michaels Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue. Atlantic City. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church from 9:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: the Outdoor Experience Program Special Services School, Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
