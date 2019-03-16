Phillips, Lee Edward, - 40, of North Cape May, passed away suddenly on March 14, 2019 as the result of a motor vehicle accident. He was born in Long Branch, NJ and raised in Brick Twp. NJ. He had served in the US Marine Corp. He then attended and graduated from the University of Albany, NY and received his Masters Degree at Rowan University in NJ, before coming to the Cape May area. Lee was a former owner-operator and founder of Cape May Distillery. He was preceded in death by his father Edward P. Phillips. Lee is survived by a son Grey A. Phillips, his mother Suzanne A. (Peter) Graziano, sister Kara (Kosta) Rexinis and his niece Anya; maternal grandmother, Carol Ruckstuhl and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held 12 noon on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at the North Wildwood United Methodist Church, 2nd and Central Avenues , North Wildwood where relatives and friends will be received from 11 am to 12 Noon. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Cape May Co. Zoo, 707 US Route 9, Cape May Court House NJ 08210. Condolences will be received at www.evoyfuneralhome.com
