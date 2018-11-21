Philp, Harvey John "Jack", Sr., - 85, of Egg Harbor Township, made his final ascent into the Kingdom of Heaven, surrounded by his loving family and friends on Saturday, November 17, 2018. Born on February 3, 1933, in New York City, NY, Jack spent his childhood residing in Atlantic City, NJ, where he made many memories with his brother, Andy. Jack attended grade school in Atlantic City, followed by vocational-technical high school, where he earned a certification in Auto Mechanics. From 1951-1955, Jack worked on Boeing B-47 Stratojet "Bombers," as a Staff Sergeant in the Strategic Air Command of the United States Air Force. Following his military service, he then became a very skilled private pilot, and founded the Air Mates Flying Club, out of Atlantic City International Airport. He also served as the club's President. Jack then decided to turn his incredible passion for flying into a second career as a flight instructor, where he was able to change many lives, by sharing his expertise on soaring high into the beautiful blue skies! In the late 1950's and the early 1960's, Jack's love of drum & bugle corps drew him into performing with the Seahorse Lancers of Brigantine, NJ, where he eventually became the Director. At the same time, he also played baritone horn with his beloved Archer-Epler Musketeers of Upper Darby, PA. Jack was a tried-and-true Musketeer for the rest of his life. He firmly believed in the Corps adage, "All for One, and One for All." He continued listening to his Archie album, which he actually played on, and he continued singing the Corps song, "Song of the Musketeers," right on up until the very end. Jack also enjoyed a career in air conditioning and heating, first employed by Liber Rich & Sons, then having his own business, HJ Philp Cooling and Heating. After that, he went to work in the Maintenance Department of The Press of Atlantic City, and then finally, his employment with Tozour-Trane. After his retirement, Jack worked part-time delivering auto parts for Crown Auto Parts. Jack is predeceased by his parents, Andrew, Sr. and Edna; and his brother and sister-in-law, Andrew, Jr. and Phyllis. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Frances; his faithful companion, Charlie Dog; his beloved children, Paige (Karl) Misling, Kimberly (Robert Walls) Wells, Harvey John "Jack" (Suhwa) Philp, Jr.; his loving step-daughter, Jennifer (Glen) Rahm; his beautiful grandchildren, Brittany (Justin) Bailey-Duran, Estevan DeLosSantos, Maria and Jack Philp; his grandkitty, Sebastian Harvey, Armani & other grandbirdies; his precious great-grandchildren, Faithe, Grayson, Emery; his special nieces, Kathy, Linda, Chrissy, Carrie, Pattie, Jackie, Bobbie, Andie; as well as, his "adopted" son, Wayne (Lisa) Dilks. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 23, 2018 at 8:00pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A visitation will be held from 6:00pm until the time of the service. An inurnment with military honors will be held on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 12:00pm at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 Blvd. Rt. 50, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to AtlantiCare Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 210, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com
