Piccolo, James, - 96, of Stone Harbor, NJ, passed away on September 6, 2019, from injuries sustained from a fall. Born in Philadelphia 4-1-23 to Tony and Mary Piccolo. They moved to 82nd Street in Stone Harbor NJ that same year. Jim attended Stone Harbor elementary school and Middle Township High School. He played football in high school and then on a Semi-Pro team called The Hornets. Jim joined the US Marines Corp in 1942, served in the Pacific Theatre fighting in Guadalcanal, Saipan, Guam, and Bougainville where he was wounded and awarded the Purple Heart medal. He worked for the Seven Mile Beach Ice Co of Avalon delivering ice to homes and businesses in Stone Harbor. Jim was a member of the Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Dept where his name as of 9/6/2019 remains on the plaque as the number 1 senior member of the Fire Dept. He also worked many years as a mailman in S.H. Jim went to work building boats with his Father Tony Piccolo and then for Ed Deschamps boatyard on 81st St.in Stone Harbor. After many years he moved to Post Marine Boatyard in Mays landing retiring after over 25 as a master carpenter. Jim is the beloved husband of the late Norma R. Piccolo. He is survived by his children: son, Jim E Piccolo of CA and Daughter, Sherrie Hidalgo of CA; 4 Grandchildren: Michael J Hidalgo, Alani Hidalgo, Rian Piccolo and Angelique Piccolo; 7 Great-grandchildren: Jessica, Kristina, Casey, Alexis, Romello, Josiah and Jada; 2 Great-great Granddaughters: Elouise and Teagan; nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law Edwin Lessner. Special mention to Henrietta Hastings who was a dear friend and caregiver. Public viewing will be Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Graveside service will be Friday, September 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 416 Route 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
