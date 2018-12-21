Piccone, Louis F., - 49, of Egg Harbor City, formerly of Atco, passed away December 19, 2018 after a short, but courageous battle with lung cancer. Family was everything to Louis. He is predeceased in hours by his father, Louis A Piccone. Louis was the beloved husband of Nicole (Rifice) Piccone; loving father of Alicia, Ryan, and Francesca; loving son of Marie Piccone, loving brother of Anthony Piccone (Brigette); adoring uncle to Brielle, Nicholas, Brooke, and Gabriella; son-in-law to Vincent & Carol Rifice; and brother-in-law to Andrea Krachman. Louis is also survived by his extended family-Donna Richards, Amanda Young, and Joseph Richards, as well as many special cousins and friends, including his faithful companion, his dog, Rocco. Louis was always the life of the party. His laugh was infectious and his smile lit up any room. His kindness and compassion was like no other. He always put others before himself. Most work to live, but Louis lived to work. He worked as a plumber for decades and his passion and perfection in his trade was remarkable. He treated each company as his own, and everyone he worked with became his family. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 22nd from 9:00am-11:00am at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway, 609-641-0001. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:30am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ 08201. Interment will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 300 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an Education Fund at Bank of America in the name of Francesca Piccone, c/o Vincent Rifice, 828 Chelsea Rd., Absecon, NJ, 08201. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
