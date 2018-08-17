Pickeral, Gary D. "Big G", - 55, of Egg Harbor Twp, August 10, 2018. Survived by his wife and soulmate of 31 years, Brenda Flaherty Pickeral and their two beloved children, his "pride and joy", Megan (his best friend) and Matthew (Little Man). Gary was the devoted son of Barbara Prior (nee Breckley); Dear brother of Thelma (Doug) Hickman, Terri (Jeff) Wall, Mark (Dawn) Pickeral; Son-In-Law to Gloria Flaherty; Brother-In-Law to Donna, Donald (the late Patricia), John (Pilar), Michael (Barb) and Kimberly Flaherty. Nephew to Arleen and Ray (Skeets) Murray. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Jennifer, Brad, Katelyn, Patrick, Melanie, Richie, Ronnie, Raymond, Jessica, Francesca, Michael Jr., Brian, and Joshua; and his dear friend, Jimmy Abate. Gary was pre-deceased by his father, Gerald Williams Jr., maternal Grandparents, Roy and Thelma Breckley, his father-In-law, Donald E. Flaherty Sr. and nephew, John Flaherty Jr. Gary was a long-time and valued employee working as an Electrician for Resorts Casino and a member of Local 68 Operating Engineers. By all accounts, he was a genius. There was nothing he couldn't take apart and put back together. He loved archery and was a devout Christian. Most importantly, he was a family man - the best husband to Brenda and the best daddy his kids could ask for. He will be missed dearly. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Monday evening 5-6pm at New Life Church, 2577 Tilton Rd. Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. Services begin at 6pm. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point (609) 927-3844. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
