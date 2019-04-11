Pickett, Harry T., - 62, of Ventnor, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He is survived by his children Ryan, Christopher, Chelsea. Also, sister Patti (Paul Corvari) and niece Natalie. A gathering will be held on Saturday April 13th at the Yacht Club of Pleasantville, 334 Bay View Ave, 1pm 3pm.
