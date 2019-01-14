Pickett, Richard H. Jr., - 89, of Avalon, NJ, passed away in the comfort of his home on Jan 11, 2019. He was born in Waterbury, CT to the late Richard Pickett, Sr and Evelyn (Thompson) Pickett. He was a graduate of Francis Xavier Elementary School and Crosby High School in Waterbury, CT. Richard enlisted in the United States Navy in August 1948 achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer and retiring in June 1968. He served as an Aircrewman in several Airborne Early Warning Squadrons during his 20 year Navy career. He was most proud to have been a member of the Navy's distinguished Hurricane Hunters Squadron VW-4 from 1963 to 1966 while serving in Puerto Rico and Florida. After his Navy retirement, Richard was employed as a Senior Logistician for the Naval Air Engineering Center in Philadelphia, Pa. and later in Lakehurst, NJ. He retired from that employ in 1985 and re-located to Avalon, NJ. During his retirement there he was an avid golfer, reader and lifetime baseball fan. He is predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Norma (Felix) Pickett and his two sisters, Shirley (Jim) Sheridan and Merryl (Edward) Harty. He is survived by his children: Donna (Pickett) Platco, Richard (Janet) Pickett, III, and Timothy Pickett. In addition, he is survived by a niece Sheila (Bill) Horrigan of and his grandchildren: Jamie (Frank) Trimbur, Jared (Kelly) Nyce, and Jeffrey Gonnello along with three great-grandsons: Connor, Hunter and Maddox. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to The Salvation Army (NJ Division) online at: "give.salvationarmy.org/give/171603" or to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, 4 Moore Rd-DN501B, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at St Brendan the Navigator, Maris Stella Church, 5012 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ 08202. 10:00 am Visitation, 11:00 am Mass. Interment will be at the Cape May County Veteran's Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
