Piech, Robert, - 82, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA Robert spent time living and working as Mechanic for the Post Office in Philadelphia, PA before permanently moving to Little Egg Harbor 19 years ago. Robert was an avid fisherman and he enjoyed reading, doing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with his family. Robert was predeceased by his parents Frank and Mary Piech. He is survived by his loving wife Doris Piech of 51 years and 4 months, son Raymond Piech of Morrisville, PA, daughter Joanne Moore and husband Dennis of Palmyra, NJ, granddaughters Sharon Staff and husband Frank of Atco, NJ and Elizabeth Moore of Palmyra, NJ, brother Richard Piech of San Francisco, CA, nephew Michael Piech and wife Tanya and great-nephew Max. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 9 am until his Funeral Mass at 11 am at St Theresa's R.C. Church 450 Radio Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. For condolences, go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
