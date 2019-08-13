Pieklo, Gwendolyn L., - 77, of Ocean City, New Jersey died Saturday, August 10, 2019. Gwen was born February 13, 1942 to the late Glen and Cecilia Bosch in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a graduate of Western Hills High School in Cincinnati where she was a classmate of legendary baseball player Pete Rose. After high school Gwen was awarded a University Honor Scholarship to the University of Cincinnati. She graduated from UC with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She taught second grade at Cincinnati's Mt. Airy School for eight years until she married her husband, James, and moved to New Jersey. She then became the third grade teacher at the Avalon Elementary School where she taught until she retired in 1997. During her tenure at Avalon she was named Cape May County Outstanding Teacher in 1997. Gwen also received commendations from New Jersey governors Chris Christie and Thomas Kean. Her father taught Gwen to love and appreciate the outdoors and she carried her love of all animals throughout her life. She was an excellent fisherman and boat handler, spending hours on the water with her husband. She became an avid bird watcher and Gwen also was an ardent observer of the night sky and weather. She was a National Weather Service certified SKYWARN weather observer (CMNJ-019). Gwen was an active member of the New Jersey Education Association and the New Jersey Retired Education Association, in which she served in a number of executive capacities. She also was involved with the Avalon Education Association and the Cape May County Education Association. Gwen loved visiting exotic sections of the world, making trips to places such as the Galapagos Islands (twice), Hawaii, Alaska, Ecuador and Costa Rica. She also transited the Panama Canal in a small boat. After residing in Egg Harbor Township for over 30 years, Gwen and James achieved their long time goal of living by the water in Ocean City, a community they have loved for the past 13 years. She also was proud of having been part of a chorus providing back-up singing for Paul Anka during one of his Atlantic City casino shows. A special thank you to Drs. Carol and Jerry Shields of the Oncology Department of Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia. Gwen has been a very involved parishioner of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City, serving on the vestry, in the church choir and as an usher. She also was a participant in numerous church committees and organizations. Gwen prided herself on being an American who loved patriotic music. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, James, a sister-in-law, Maryann McFadden of Arlington, VA and a brother-in-law, John Pieklo (Barbara) of Lenoir, NC She also leaves numerous cousins in the mid-west and south. Services will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. Visitation is at 10 am followed by a memorial service at 11 am. Interment will be in the church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Ocean City, P. O. Box 1254, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
